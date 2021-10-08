Washington State Ferries is warning travelers that seven of its 10 routes are operating with fewer boats Friday, as chronic crew shortages suddenly worsened and left a key transportation system in disarray.

The cutbacks are unprecedented in the nation’s largest ferry system.

Seattle routes to Bainbridge Island and Bremerton, and the Edmonds-Kingston and Mukilteo-Clinton routes, are all down to one boat each, half the usual capacity. The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth triangle and San Juan Islands routes are a boat short, and the Point Defiance-Tahlequah route is canceled Friday.

Several sailings have been late in what the agency called “a rough service day due to lack of crew.”

WSF has struggled with late-summer COVID-19 outbreaks among maintenance and engine-room staff, as well as rumors of sickouts or refusal to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccination mandates.

However, the agency and its unions managed to fully staff all available boats on the busy Labor Day weekend, when there were zero cancellations. Conditions worsened a week ago, when a Bainbridge boat was diverted to cover a gap on the Bremerton route, rather than strand Mariners baseball fans late last Friday night.

The ferry system’s problems go beyond the pandemic, to include an engine fire this spring that disabled the M/V Wenatchee, an antiquated on-call system where dispatchers phone workers at the last minute to fill shifts, and too few employees.

WSF did tweet Friday morning that it has brought on more than 100 crew members, but “COVID-19 restrictions have not allowed us to hire or train new recruits at the same rate as prior to the pandemic.”

At this point, ferry officials are not forecasting how much service will be available Saturday and Sunday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.