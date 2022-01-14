Sound Transit’s trains won’t serve downtown Seattle stations this weekend because of rail maintenance work, the agency announced.

Service downtown is canceled for all of Saturday and Sunday. Regular schedules are to resume shortly before 5 a.m. Monday.

Trains will turn back from Capitol Hill and Sodo stations during the closures, so that riders cannot reach Westlake, University Street, Pioneer Square, International District or Stadium stations on light rail.

Instead, special “Link Shuttle” buses will run every 15 minutes, on streets between downtown train stops. Transit passengers can also opt for route 8 from Seattle Center to Capitol Hill, or travel from downtown to Sodo Station using north-south routes 101, 150, 594 and late-night 132.

Crews will replace a cracked rail, which takes a relatively long time because the tunnel rails are embedded within concrete pavement, said agency spokesperson John Gallagher. The crack is in the southbound trackway, approaching International District/Chinatown Station, he said.

This should be a relatively low-congestion weekend, with New Year’s family travel in the rearview mirror and the Seahawks missing the NFL playoffs. However, the rail disruptions will affect some fans traveling to Saturday night’s Kraken hockey game, at 7 p.m. vs. the Los Angeles Kings at Climate Pledge Arena.