Two dump tracks crashing caused closures on Highway 2 in Gold Bar for almost five hours Monday afternoon.

The two trucks crashed head on after 11 a.m. and fully blocked the roadway while crews responded. The westbound lanes reopened shortly after 2 p.m., and the highway fully reopened shortly before 4 p.m. after a 5-hour closure.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to a hospital as a precaution, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding. The collision caused fluid to leak into a nearby stream, Harding said.

King County troopers responded to nearly 80 crashes in about one day, according to Washington State Patrol, excluding spinouts that did not strike anything. Drivers are asked to slow down, increase following distance and turn on headlights in the rain.