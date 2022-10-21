Washington State Ferries canceled all sailings Friday morning between Edmonds and Kingston after a maintenance crew found severe corrosion where the vehicle ramp connects to the Edmonds dock.

Crews are aiming to restore service by 1 p.m.

Travelers were advised to detour south and use the Bainbridge-Seattle route instead.

Related WA ferry delays hit highest mark in past decade

The nation’s largest passenger ferry network has underperformed due to chronic crew shortages, aging equipment, occasional boat breakdowns, a wave of retirements last year by older navigators, and the exit of those refusing to adhere to state vaccination mandates. The Legislature’s 2022 transportation budgets provide more money for crew recruitment and shipbuilding, but the agency might need years to become shipshape.

A photo tweeted by ferry officials Friday shows what appears to be a metal hinge component crumbled like gravel.

Our #Edmonds/#Kingston route remains out of service as repairs at Edmonds terminal are ongoing at least through midday. pic.twitter.com/JmWv411x9n — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) October 21, 2022

Welders from the maintenance team on Bainbridge Island were performing scheduled repairs overnight, to repair damaged parts discovered months ago through routine bridge inspections, said spokesperson Hadley Rodero. But overnight workers found damage more widespread than expected after they lifted a steel plate, she said, adding that routine inspections there are done annually.

The latest rider alert said the 10:20 a.m., 11:05 a.m., and 11:55 a.m. trips leaving Kingston, and those leaving Edmonds at 10:20 a.m., 11:05 a.m., and 11:55 a.m., are canceled, following about a dozen other missed trips.

The corridor will be on full two-boat service after the dock reopens, Rodero said. WSF imposed a smaller “alternate schedule” last year because of crew shortages, but in recent weeks has mostly managed to increase Edmonds-Kingston from a single boat to two.

Service is also canceled on the Port Townsend-Coupeville route, where a steering system part malfunctioned on the ferry Salish. If it can’t be restored Friday, plans are in the works to transfer a different boat there Saturday morning, said Rodero.