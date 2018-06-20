If getting to and from work is a daily trial, we’d like to hear from you. Get in touch with us for a story on difficult commutes.
Has your commute gotten longer in the last few years? Is it long, really long — 90 minutes or longer each way?
Do you use more than one mode of transportation — car, bus, boat, train, bike or something else — or do you just slog through in one type of vehicle?
Does public transit serve the places you need to go?
Learn more about Traffic Lab » | Follow us on Twitter »
Have Seattle-area housing prices made you move farther away, bringing a longer commute?
Most Read Local Stories
- What's the region's second-fastest growing neighborhood? Hint: It's not in Seattle. | FYI Guy
- Police: Gunman stole ammunition at Tumwater Walmart, was followed and killed by armed shopper
- Would the Golden Gate’s ‘Road Zipper’ make Seattle’s Aurora Bridge safer?
- Woman, 18, found on a Kent trail was victim of homicide
- Seattle City Council sends $600 million-plus education levy to November ballot
With the region’s traffic bad and getting worse, we’d like to hear about your daily journey to work.
Contact reporter David Gutman at dgutman@seattletimes.com or on Twitter, @davidlgutman, and you may be featured in an upcoming story. Please include your contact information, which won’t be published, so we can get back to you.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.