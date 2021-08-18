Amtrak will resume its Coast Starlight service, which runs between Los Angeles and Seattle, next week.
Service on the popular 35-hour route was disrupted for several weeks after wildfires in Northern California damaged a portion of the Union Pacific Railroad in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
The famed route is “widely regarded as one of the most spectacular of all train routes” Amtrak public-relations manager Olivia Irvin said in a news release.
Repairs were completed two weeks ahead of schedule, Amtrak announced, and service will resume Aug. 23. The new schedule has been updated on amtrak.com.
