Washington State Ferries’ busiest route is closed to everyone but pedestrians this week, between early Thursday morning and early Wednesday, meaning anyone hoping to make the drive or bike between Seattle and Bainbridge Island needs to find a different way.

Even walk-on passengers in a hurry may want to consider alternate routes, because just one boat will be making the back-and-forth sailing until Wednesday.

Unlike Vashon Island or the San Juan Islands, Bainbridge is connected to the Kitsap Peninsula via the Agate Pass Bridge on the island’s northern end and therefore not wholly reliant on the ferries.

There are a few options. Drivers — or extremely ambitious bicyclists — can loop around to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. It’s toll-free for anyone driving north from Tacoma and $4.50 for those with a Good2Go pass heading south from Gig Harbor. It’s $5.50 to pay in cash at the toll booth and $6.50 to pay by mail.

Those intent on leaving from Colman Dock in downtown Seattle can still drive on to the ferry heading to Bremerton, although service reductions mean just one boat is sailing that route, resulting in a roughly 2.5 hour wait between sailings.

Advertising

Anyone driving to North Kitsap or the Olympic Peninsula will be best served by the route between Edmonds and Kingston. WSF has rerouted its extra Bainbridge boat to that crossing, meaning three boats will sometimes be churning through the docks when enough crew is available.

Additionally, Kitsap Transit runs three passenger-only ferries to Kingston, Bremerton and Southworth, all of which accept bicycles and scooters. Kingston and Southworth each operate one boat for commuter hours during the week and throughout the day on Saturdays. Bremerton operates two boats throughout most of the day, with a break in the middle, during the week and on Saturdays.

To align service with the pared down ferry schedule, Kitsap Transit will cancel its earliest bus trips and add a later trip on some routes.

Wheeled forms of transportation that normally load at the car deck are barred from the ferry so crews can install four separate bridge spans that will make up the new passenger walkway on Bainbridge Island.

WSF will not allow people to bring their bicycles on board with passengers, citing crowding and safety concerns. Those in wheelchairs and other mobility devices that load with walk-on riders will be able to ride normally.