Seattle police are investigating a fatal overnight crash one block from Climate Pledge Arena in Uptown.
The collision occurred in the 400 block of Queen Anne Avenue North, according to police.
Police reported the crash about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Twitter and said to expect traffic delays.
Police did not immediately say what caused the collision or how many people were involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.