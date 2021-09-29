Highway 18 is closed in both directions near Auburn after a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver and three semitrucks, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.
The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 18 and C Street Southwest. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle died, according to the State Patrol.
Johnson said on Twitter that the driver was headed west in the eastbound lanes. A total of three semis and one other vehicle were involved.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic is being diverted to C Street Southwest, while westbound traffic is being diverted to Auburn Way (Highway 164).
“Expect significant delays this AM while the investigation/cleanup continues,” WSDOT said.
There is no estimate on a time for reopening the roadway.