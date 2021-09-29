Highway 18 is closed in both directions near Auburn after a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver and three semitrucks, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Highway 18 and C Street Southwest. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle died, according to the State Patrol.

Johnson said on Twitter that the driver was headed west in the eastbound lanes. A total of three semis and one other vehicle were involved.

Here are a couple pics from the scene. This vehicle was traveling WB 18 in the EB lanes. Sadly the driver is deceased. A total of three semis and one other vehicle involved. No other major injuries. No ETA for reopening. pic.twitter.com/xEj0NKASou — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 29, 2021

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, eastbound traffic is being diverted to C Street Southwest, while westbound traffic is being diverted to Auburn Way (Highway 164).

“Expect significant delays this AM while the investigation/cleanup continues,” WSDOT said.

There is no estimate on a time for reopening the roadway.