The safe-streets group Seattle Neighborhood Greenways invites “traffic violence” victims and families to a memorial gathering on Sunday, one of many worldwide to observe the United Nations-sponsored Worldwide Day of Remembrance.

The event from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. is at the Impact Hub, a brick triangular building in Seattle’s Pioneer Square area, at 220 Second Avenue South. The room on the third floor is wheelchair accessible and dog-friendly, and snacks will be provided. Children are welcome, the group says. The gathering is open to anybody affected by traffic collisions, and will exclude news cameras, said Gordon Padelford, the greenways executive director.

“We want people to be in a space where they are emotionally comfortable and able to express themselves, and share their experiences,” he said.

Approximately 20 people are killed and 150 severely injured per year by crashes on city streets in Seattle, the group says. Statewide there were 559 road deaths last year, including 107 pedestrians and 14 bicyclists, according to Washington State Department of Transportation data.

Padelford said the group was having difficulty reaching families of crash victims, and is striving for more publicity. Interested people can read about the free event and RSVP at the event homepage or Facebook page.