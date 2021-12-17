Tukwila’s green steel bridge over the Duwamish River will remain closed until at least the middle of next week while city officials review an inspection and expert advice.

The city hasn’t decided yet whether it can be fixed, and how to do so, after Wednesday’s truckload collision with an overhead brace resulted in a spilled load of cables. When the brace moved, that force yanked an attached vertical beam inward, toward the northbound lane.

A King County inspection team and Tukwila public works officials examined three damaged areas Thursday, but they need time for a structural steel specialist to review and report his findings, said Adam Cox, city bridge projects manager.

“We expect the report to be finished by Tuesday or Wednesday and then we can plan for next steps,” City Administrator David Cline said by email. He said he can’t speculate on further timelines.

The bridge, built in 1949, already had a structurally deficient foundation and was scheduled to be replaced by 2025. Final design is underway for a new span.

Some 3,000 trucks and 10,000 cars per day normally use the crossing, on 42nd Avenue South near Highway 599. So a prolonged or permanent closure is no simple matter, given a lack of safe truck alternatives.

Cox said one possibility is to repair the bridge by heat straightening, similar to welding, that’s done after logging-truck impacts to woodland bridges. It’s been used on freeway overpasses. Technicians apply heat torches along a misshapen area, which reverts to normal shape or requires some jacking.

With the Tukwila bridge closed, some drivers pulled off the road to check navigation maps for alternatives. Orange detour signs and no-truck signs surround the Allentown neighborhood, but residents reported some semis venturing into back streets. Most are taking the steep South 129th Street overpass, itself perched on wood timbers and weight-restricted, over Interstate 5 into the Skyway area.

The damaged overhead brace already showed a divot from some previous but less forceful truck strike. A side beam near the southbound lane showed a bent I-beam edge, which Cox said might have been hit by flying cargo Wednesday. A police photo showed a steel open-sided container against that beam.

The bridge has a standard 15-foot clearance. Loads higher than 14 feet require a permit, Cox said.

The truck in this week’s incident is owned by local company Sunset Machinery, which was hauling cables and the yellow container on a double-flatbed trailer.

“My guy didn’t measure the load properly, or it shifted along the way,” said owner Joseph Anderson. He said it’s possible that the bridge, which vibrates up and down under truck and bus weight, transmitted forces into the truck that can raise the load slightly. “Where we clipped it, it’s been clipped many times in the past,” Anderson said.

The bridge and Green River Trail remain open to pedestrians. Some walked on the road deck before inspectors arrived Thursday morning.

“I’ve been living here for 25 years. I finally get to cross to walk across the middle of the bridge,” said author Jonathan Tweet.

Strolling with his wife and black Labrador puppy, Tweet was expecting fallen parts, as after the Pioneer Square pergola was hit by a truck in 2001. To his layman’s eye, he said, the bridge appeared drivable.

“I was expecting to see it sort of mashed,” Tweet said.

However, in this type of bridge, known as fracture-critical, even one beam failure can unleash forces to cause a chain-reaction collapse.