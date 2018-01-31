King County Metro this week started Route 635, which circulates as often as every 15 minutes during morning and afternoon peak times.

Commuters in the waterfront suburb of Des Moines have a new way to reach the Angle Lake light-rail station, where the 1,120 park-and-ride stalls often fill weekday mornings.

During trips to and from Marine View Drive South, buses travel South 216th Street and pass the new Des Moines Creek Business Park, where 1,600 Federal Aviation Administration employees will relocate this year. That’s no guarantee of ridership — in neighboring SeaTac, some 85 percent of employees for Alaska Airlines drive alone to work, despite proximity to SeaTac/Airport and Angle Lake light-rail stations.

If the shuttles prove popular, they might become a model for other suburban stations. Community Transit, for instance, aspires to deliver most of the 18,000 daily riders for Sound Transit’s Lynnwood City Center Station in 2024 on local or cross-county buses, as 1,900 planned park-and-ride stalls overflow.

Route 635 is among 25 “Community Connections” demonstration programs by King County Metro, to provide flexible, lower capacity local services. These include a downtown Redmond loop providing only nine daily runs, which could grow after light-rail stations open there in the 2020s.