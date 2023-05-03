Contaminated fuel is the culprit behind last month’s dramatic grounding of the ferry Walla Walla on Bainbridge Island.

The source of the bad fuel, and whether it came from an outside vendor or was dirtied onboard, is still under investigation, said Ian Sterling, spokesperson for the Washington State Ferries. No other ships were affected.

The fuel seems to have clogged the filters leading into the boat’s generators, answering the question of why the redundancies built into the ferry’s systems didn’t prevent the crash. According to Sterling, when one generator went down, a second also failed almost immediately. A third generator takes more time to fire up, which the crew instead used to ready for impact.

The Walla Walla returned to service in Bremerton on Wednesday, just two weeks after its failure. Engineers removed all fuel onboard and cleaned out the tanks, said Sterling. They also attached remote monitors to the generators so that crews might notice a failure more quickly in the future.

The hull was scratched but not damaged. The propeller needed to be bent back into place, which workers underwater were able to do without lifting the boat onto dry dock.

The generators that failed power the onboard lights as well as the controls, which is why the engine still worked but crews lost steering. They stalled just as the ship was entering Rich Passage from Bremerton, on its way to Seattle, when it should have made a nearly 90-degree right turn. The result was a slow drift into the south end of Bainbridge Island, where the vessel and its passengers sat for more than five hours.

“It happened at the worst possible second,” Sterling said.

No injuries were reported. Passengers, after trying to make the best of their time aboard with photo shoots and food from the galley, were eventually offloaded onto Kitsap Transit fast ferries.

The grounding came just as lawmakers in Olympia were considering a budget for ferry maintenance and preservation. Nearly half of the 21-boat fleet is over 40 years old, and three boats are due for retirement in short order.

Legislators also passed a bill making it easier for the state to solicit out-of-state bids for new ferry construction, a stark change from the in-state work currently conducted. Despite concerns from local builders and unions, lawmakers said it’s a necessary change if the state hopes to bring new boats online in a timely and affordable manner.