Demolition work will begin Monday night in the center of Seattle’s Interstate 5 to replaced a column piece that cracked and crumbled during construction of a new Highway 520 bus-carpool ramp.

The job will require early closures of the I-5 express lanes Monday through Thursday nights, when they point northbound, at 8 p.m. rather than the usual 11 p.m. Two more early closures are planned for the nights of Dec. 19 and 20. Express lanes will reopen facing southbound at 5 a.m. each morning, as normal.

The Washington State Department of Transportation will also close the left northbound lane of the I-5 mainline during the night work, said spokesperson Tony Black.

Drivers should take extra care to anticipate the northbound freeway narrowing, which may compound the permanent hazards from I-5’s left-side Mercer Street merge.

Walsh Construction will rebuild the flawed piece, known as a pier cap, at its own expense, Black said.

The company has a $68 million contract to create a reversible bus-carpool ramp and express lane between Highway 520 and the I-5 Mercer Street interchange by early 2024. The project should fill a void in the region’s transit network for South Lake Union’s tech workforce, and encourage carpooling.

WSDOT is still examining why the column concrete failed after it was poured into place this summer. The damage was discovered in October after crews removed work platforms. Travelers this fall could see the exposed rebar from multiple sides, where large concrete pieces sloughed away.

Similar express-lane closures are expected in early 2023 when contractors build the new column top, Black said.