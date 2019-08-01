A three-vehicle rollover collision on southbound Interstate 5 between Lynnwood and Everett shut three lanes of traffic on Thursday, causing miles-long backups during the morning commute, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The collision, just north of Highway 526 near Paine Field, blocked the HOV lane and the two left general-purpose lanes for several hours, WSDOT said on Twitter.
The lanes were reopened shortly before 8 a.m., according to WSDOT.
State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said there were no reports of serious injuries.
