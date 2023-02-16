A collision on Highway 167 near Ellingson Road in Pacific is blocking multiple lanes in both directions Thursday afternoon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The two southbound lanes and the northbound HOV and left lane are blocked, WSDOT said, warning of a “lengthy” closure.

A WSDOT traffic camera shows a semitruck on its side, with crews at the scene. No other details were immediately available.

Drivers should expect significant delays in the area.