At least one person was seriously injured Saturday afternoon in a multivehicle crash on Highway 2 that fully blocked traffic both ways between Grotto and Skykomish, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision happened just east of the Money Creek Campground at milepost 47. There was no estimated time for reopening. The highway is likely to be closed for an extended time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved or how many people were injured, state patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said.