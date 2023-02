One person died in a two-vehicle crash on West Valley Highway in Auburn on Thursday, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Two vehicles were headed northbound when the second vehicle’s driver tried to pass the first, police said. A semi pulled out of a driveway, leading to the collision. Police responded around 4:15 p.m.

One person died at the scene, police said.

West Valley Highway was closed between 15th Street Northwest and 37th Street after the crash and has since reopened.