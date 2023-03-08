Roads are closed after a two-car collision at Airport Way and Renton Avenue Extension early Wednesday, according to the Renton Police Department.

Renton police tweeted about the crash around 12:30 a.m.

A driver in a stolen Kia ran a red light, leading to the collision, according to police. There were six people in the car, police said.

Three out of the six people in the Kia were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in critical condition. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries, according to police.

There is no estimated time for roads reopening.