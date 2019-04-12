A crash involving several vehicles and a semitruck has closed two lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Everett during the rainy Friday morning commute, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Traffic in the area is backing up.

The collision happened shortly after 6 a.m. Friday when a car changed lanes and struck another vehicle, starting a “chain reaction” that ultimately led the driver of a fully loaded semi to roll over an embankment, separating the truck from the trailer and spilling lumber all over the Pacific Avenue on-ramp, said Trooper Heather Axtman, a Washington State Patrol spokesperson.

The driver of the semi suffered the most serious injuries of all involved, but no one’s injuries are life-threatening, she said.

Axtman said at 7:30 a.m. that a fourth southbound lane would likely be re-opened soon, but that the on-ramp would be closed for hours.