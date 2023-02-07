Three people are injured after a collision involving multiple vehicles at Aurora Avenue North and North 96th Street in Seattle, according to Seattle police.
All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked because of rescue extraction efforts. The collision, which involved multiple vehicles and a forklift, occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including one person in critical condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
One female remained in critical condition at about 5 p.m., according to a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson. Two other people, a male and female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the hospital spokesperson said.
