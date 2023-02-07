Three people are injured after a collision involving multiple vehicles at Aurora Avenue North and North 96th Street in Seattle, according to Seattle police.

Police investigating traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a forklift. Three subjects reported with injuries. PIO enroute. More information when available. https://t.co/B5LSmxvoS2 — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 7, 2023

All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked because of rescue extraction efforts. The collision, which involved multiple vehicles and a forklift, occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including one person in critical condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

One female remained in critical condition at about 5 p.m., according to a Harborview Medical Center spokesperson. Two other people, a male and female, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the hospital spokesperson said.

This story will be updated.