A two-car crash Tuesday evening on Highway 530 hospitalized three people and fully blocked the road west of Darrington, according to Washington State Patrol.

One person was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center and two others were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett after the head-on collision at milepost 34, by Oso Loop Road.

Shortly before 8 p.m., there was no estimated time to reopen the roadway, and drivers were asked to avoid the area while troopers investigated.