Westbound Interstate 90 is open after all lanes were fully blocked near exit 22 because of a crash that ended in a fire near Preston-Fall City Road Southeast, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Washington State Patrol and Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to the crash around 2 p.m. Troopers turned cars around before reopening the highway shortly before 4 p.m.
