Westbound Interstate 90 is fully blocked near exit 22 because of a crash that ended in a fire near Preston-Fall City Road Southeast, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The collision blocked all lanes around 2 p.m. Washington State Patrol and Eastside Fire and Rescue crews are on scene.

All lanes of WB 90 are closed near exit 22 due to collision and multiple brush fires. Please be advised. pic.twitter.com/POkt0U0tx8 — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) August 2, 2023

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes. Traffic is backed up for about four miles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.