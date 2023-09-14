A crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Seneca Street in Seattle has delayed the opening of the southbound express lanes Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The southbound I-5 express lanes have delayed opening due to a collision on near the Seneca Street exit in Seattle.



IRT, State Patrol and other first responders are on scene.



There is no ETA for opening the SB express lanes. We'll provide updates as we have them. pic.twitter.com/kTovCkJ8Oa — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 14, 2023

WSDOT reported the crash on X, formerly Twitter, around 5:15 a.m. The collision is blocking the southbound left lane, the northbound HOV lane and the northbound left mainline lane, WSDOT said around 6:15 a.m.

Drivers should expect delays, the department said. There is no estimated time for reopening.

More information on the collision was not immediately available.

