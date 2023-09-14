A crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Seneca Street in Seattle has delayed the opening of the southbound express lanes Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WSDOT reported the crash on X, formerly Twitter, around 5:15 a.m. The collision was blocking the southbound left lane, the northbound HOV lane and the northbound left mainline lane. As of 7:30 a.m., the collision has cleared, but the express lanes remain closed, WSDOT said.
Drivers should expect delays, the department said. There is no estimated time for reopening.
More information on the collision was not immediately available.
WSDOT’s incident response team, Washington State Patrol and other first responders are on scene.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.