Northbound Interstate 5 in Olympia has reopened after a rollover semitruck crash snarled the morning commute for hours.

The crash happened at 10:40 p.m. Monday on northbound I-5 near Custer Way in the Olympia area, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

For several hours overnight, both directions of I-5 were closed, and traffic was diverted to Highway 101.

As of 6:10 a.m., southbound lanes had reopened. The northbound lanes reopened at 7:30 a.m., according to WSDOT.

Washington State Patrol troopers and the Olympia Fire Department coordinated cleanup.

The Washington Department of Ecology assessed for hazardous materials involving corrosive substances that were part of the load, but no concerns were found, said Trooper John Dattilo.

The driver was not injured.