A rollover semitruck crash on Interstate 5 in Olympia is snarling the morning commute.

The crash happened at 10:40 p.m. Monday on northbound I-5 near Custer Way in the Olympia area, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

For several hours overnight, both directions of I-5 were closed, and traffic was diverted to Highway 101.

As of 6:10 a.m., southbound lanes had reopened. Northbound lanes remained closed, and traffic was being diverted to Exit 103 (Deschutes Parkway Southwest) as workers continued to right the truck, according to WSDOT.

Washington State Patrol troopers and the Olympia Fire Department are coordinating the cleanup.

The Washington Department of Ecology was assessing for hazardous materials involving corrosive substances that were part of the load, but no concerns were found, said Trooper John Dattilo.

The driver was not injured.