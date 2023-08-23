Highway 18 is closed in both directions just west of Interstate 90 after a Wednesday morning crash.
The highway is closed between I-90 and Issaquah Hobart Road for a head-on collision, according to WSDOT. The department reported the closure around 6 a.m. Emergency crews are responding.
Drivers should expect lengthy delays, State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said.
One person was extricated from their vehicle and was being taken to a hospital, Eastside Fire & Rescue said around 6:30 a.m.
