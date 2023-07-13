Highway 18 is closed near the Tiger Mountain summit after a multivehicle collision Thursday morning, according to the State Patrol.

The highway is closed at Interstate 90 and the Issaquah-Hobart Road exit, Trooper Rick Johnson said on Twitter.

Three semitrailers and two cars were involved in the collision. There is also a fuel spill, Johnson said.

Responders are urging drivers to avoid the area, and there’s no estimated time for reopening.

“This will be a long term closure,” as there’s debris in the roadway, Eastside Fire & Rescue said on Twitter.