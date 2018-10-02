Trains have been slowing in the affected area for more than a week.

Sound Transit’s northbound trains have been abruptly slowing to almost a walking pace at the south end of Seattle after inspectors noticed cracks in the 9-year-old rails there.

Southbound trains continue to go a normal speed near 30 mph, where the trackway bends from Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and continues over I-5 and a freight-rail yard into Tukwila. But northbound, train operators have been under a 10 mph slow order since Sept. 20, the agency said.

The 5-mile segment between Rainier Beach Station and Tukwila International Boulevard Station will be shut down completely on Saturday for track repairs. On Friday after 9 p.m. and all day Sunday, trains will alternate on a single track in that area, said agency spokeswoman Kimberly Reason. Buses will be provided Saturday and labeled Route 97, to ferry people between those two stations during the two-way closure, she said. The Sunday single-tracking will add minor delays, and 10 mph travel both ways, which will affect some fans attending the Seahawks football game in Sodo.

The agency didn’t issue a rider alert until Tuesday midday. The lag in communications happened because problems were gradually being uncovered, operations staff were still figuring out what repairs are needed, and bus detours were still being organized, Reason said.

She said the cracking has been located only within the immediate 1,200-foot area near I-5. Sound Transit is still investigating why the cracks occurred.

Dave Arhus, who works at Harrington Industrial Plastics next to the trains, says he started seeing trains come to a near-stop last month on every northbound trip. Among other changes, the southbound trains screech but the slower northbound trains don’t, he said.

Light-rail trains have navigated those curves since July 2009 without significant problems, except squealing train wheels that forced Sound Transit to install noise-deflecting barriers on the Duwamish River bridge, a short distance south.

Aboard the trains Monday afternoon, the two-mile southbound ride from Rainier Beach Station to the river took 3 minutes, 13 seconds — compared to a 4:28 ride the other direction, for a delay of at least 1 minute per trip. A second trip took 5:18, but that included a brief red light on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.