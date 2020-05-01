Sound Transit says cracks formed in a 320-space parking garage being built at Redmond Technology Station, which needs temporary shoring while contractors figure out repairs.

One damaged beam was directly over a ground-floor bus exit, the agency says.

Bus stops and pedestrian walkways were shifted Wednesday out to 156th Avenue Northeast, says an email message to transit board members and staff by Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff.

The station next to the Microsoft main campus is being expanded as part of the $3.7 billion Seattle-to-Overlake light-rail line to open in 2023, followed by a downtown Redmond extension in 2024.

Sound Transit’s ridership is down 87 percent this month because of the coronavirus outbreak and stay-at-home orders.

Cracks in the garage appeared last year, and in November the contracting team decided to fill them with epoxy grout. That attempt was halted when temperatures dropped, Rogoff’s message said. Meanwhile, in December the contractors opened the ground level for buses, and obtained a temporary certificate of occupancy from the City of Redmond, Rogoff said.

The $227 million segment from Highway 520 to Redmond Technology Station is being built by the Kiewit-Hoffman joint venture, with designer McMillen Jacobs Associates, which all have deep Northwest project experience.

Sound Transit hired engineering firm WSP to do an initial investigation, then directed contractors to build vertical supports, scheduled the week of May 11.

Rogoff said he and Ron Lewis, Sound Transit’s executive director for construction projects, spoke Wednesday with a pair of Kiewit vice presidents, and are now confident the team “is fully prepared to fulfill its responsibility to rectify the situation and deliver a facility that meets all of Sound Transit’s needs.”

Kiewit spokesman Tom Janssen confirmed that the partners will install the requested shoring.

“Nothing is more important to KH than the safety of our workers and the traveling public. We are committed to working closely with our client and partners to safely address this issue,” he said.