This week’s freeway frustrations start early with overnight lane closures midweek in downtown Seattle, garnished with weekend roadwork in Everett and a westbound shutdown of the Highway 520 floating bridge.
A few miles south, light-rail tracks will be blocked in Tukwila for five days of repairs starting Saturday, so travelers must shift to shuttle buses through the work zone.
Nature will intervene, too, by dumping overdue rainfall that’s sure to combine with four months of dripped oil, dust and rubber into a slippery slurry. If drivers tailgate, there will be crashes.
The two-year Sodo segment of the “Revive I-5” program, to repave elevated road decks and replace old 1960s expansion joints, is wrapping up. Just one more weekend of lane closures is needed, and tentatively scheduled for Oct. 28-30, said spokesperson Amy Moreno of the Washington State Department of Transportation. But quicker jobs will be done at night this week, such as joint-sealing, restriping and drain-cleaning. WSDOT punted on closing Sodo lanes this weekend to avoid compounding the Everett and 520-related detour congestion.
Weekend closures will mean longer trips for many fans headed to the OL Reign’s playoff soccer match, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.
In chronological order:
- Sodo-area lane closures were scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Crews will block the I-90 ramps to southbound I-5, one of the southbound collector-distributor lanes past downtown Seattle, and two or three mainline lanes in Sodo. Exits to South Forest Street, the West Seattle Bridge and Columbian Way will close.
- Two left lanes of I-5 in Sodo will close Wednesday and Thursday nights, from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Northbound I-5 will close in all mainline and collector-distributor lanes Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. until 4 a.m. Friday to build a third mainline lane at the Seneca Street bottleneck. However, the express lanes will stay open and point north. Drivers entering downtown are instructed to use the Edgar Martinez Drive exit or follow eastbound I-90 to the Rainier Avenue exit.
- Highway 520 westbound will close all weekend from Clyde Hill to I-5, from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, while contractors add more support piers for the giant Montlake Interchange lid and overpass. The walk-bike lane will close because a trench for electric conduit is being built, WSDOT said.
- I-5 northbound in Everett will be reduced again to two lanes while contractors repair broken concrete panels, from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, from 41st Street to the Snohomish River.
- The Fremont Bridge in Seattle will be closed for overnight repairs and welding of the steel-grate road deck, from 11:59 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday. People can use the walkways to cross the bridge for 15 minutes at 1, 2, 3 and 4 a.m.
- Sound Transit’s 1 Line segment between Rainier Beach and Tukwila International Boulevard stations will close five days, from Saturday morning to Wednesday night. Shuttle buses will carry people between those two stations. Service from Rainier Beach to Northgate will operate every 10 minutes, while trains serving Tukwila International Boulevard, SeaTac/Airport and Angle Lake stations travel 12 minutes apart. Crews are replacing worn-out sections of the overhead power wires, part of a broader “Future Ready” series of improvements before suburban track extensions and more riders arrive in the mid-2020s. Travelers should allow an extra half-hour, the agency says.
