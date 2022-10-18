This week’s freeway frustrations start early with overnight lane closures midweek in downtown Seattle, garnished with weekend roadwork in Everett and a westbound shutdown of the Highway 520 floating bridge.

A few miles south, light-rail tracks will be blocked in Tukwila for five days of repairs starting Saturday, so travelers must shift to shuttle buses through the work zone.

Nature will intervene, too, by dumping overdue rainfall that’s sure to combine with four months of dripped oil, dust and rubber into a slippery slurry. If drivers tailgate, there will be crashes.

The two-year Sodo segment of the “Revive I-5” program, to repave elevated road decks and replace old 1960s expansion joints, is wrapping up. Just one more weekend of lane closures is needed, and tentatively scheduled for Oct. 28-30, said spokesperson Amy Moreno of the Washington State Department of Transportation. But quicker jobs will be done at night this week, such as joint-sealing, restriping and drain-cleaning. WSDOT punted on closing Sodo lanes this weekend to avoid compounding the Everett and 520-related detour congestion.

Weekend closures will mean longer trips for many fans headed to the OL Reign’s playoff soccer match, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.

In chronological order: