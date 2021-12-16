Sound Transit projects could lose momentum because of the Seattle area’s ongoing strike by concrete truck drivers, agency’s CEO Peter Rogoff said Thursday.

Federal Way, Lynnwood, Bellevue and downtown Redmond light-rail extensions are affected, said Rogoff.

“We have already missed 500 concrete truck deliveries and this will mean delays to contract milestones,” Rogoff told the Sound Transit governing board. “Alternative concrete suppliers are simply not available within our project area.”

At this point, the dispute hasn’t changed Sound Transit’s grand opening dates for new service, such as June 2023 for light rail connecting Overlake, Bellevue and Seattle’s Chinatown International District, or July 2024 on the Northgate-Lynnwood extension.

The strike is only a couple weeks along, and comes in the wake of some longer-term issues that have eaten into the project schedule, such as work restrictions early in the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions in the global supply chain and an error in recent Interstate 90 trackway construction.

“What’s most worrisome about it is the fact there’s no negotiations, and getting the parties to the table has to be the imperative,” Rogoff said during a Dec. 9 meeting.

Megaproject builders can make up lost time with so-called recovery schedules to work more weekly hours or add staff; and most projects include spare days known as float, to cushion against temporary setbacks. One factor in Lynnwood’s favor is that most columns and guideways are installed already, unlike the 1,670-space concrete parking garage.

About 330 drivers in Teamsters Local 174, are striking against Gary Merlino Construction, Stoneway Concrete, Cadman, Glacier/Cal Portland, Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel, and Lehigh Cement. The Teamsters say picket lines are up 24 hours a day, and strikers could be seen Thursday outside CalPortland alongside the Duwamish River.

The strike began Nov. 17 with 34 dump truck drivers and grew to 330 members by Dec. 3, as concrete truck operators joined the picketing. Teamsters say their members “resoundingly rejected” a Merlino contract offer the union says paid far less than other construction industry jobs, and offered raises of “pennies on the dollar.”

Rogoff described negotiations Thursday as stalled between the union and the Washington Aggregates and Concrete Association.

Until the flow of concrete resumes, Rogoff raised the possibility of layoffs in construction crafts, such as concrete masons, ironworkers, laborers and carpenters. About 40 craft workers have already been laid off, spokesperson John Gallagher said.

The Seattle-Bellevue timeline faces an additional obstacle Sound Transit disclosed in October: Concrete trackway supports built on nonfloating portions of I-90 had flawed dimensions and must be rebuilt, at contractor expense.