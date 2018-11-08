The demonstration will aggravate congestion already expected as fans head for the Sounders playoff game tonight against the Portland Timbers.

Seattle transportation agencies warn Thursday evening commuters of delays and detours, as a political march moves from Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill to the Federal Building downtown.

As many as 5,000 people are expected to protest the abrupt departure of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and call for the investigation into potential coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign to continue.

The demonstration and march will aggravate traffic congestion already expected as fans head for the Sounders playoff game tonight against the Portland Timbers.

The marchers’ expected path between 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. includes Pine Street, where buses from the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel exit near the corner of Ninth Avenue and Pine.

Tunnel buses will be detoured to other surface streets, said Jeff Switzer, spokesman for King County Metro Transit. Otherwise, buses might get stuck at the tunnel exit, with resulting congestion that blocks the Sound Transit light-rail trains on their way north to Capitol Hill and University of Washington stations, he said.

The blockage from the marchers is expected to be brief, and buses will return to the tunnel immediately after crowds clear, he said.

Sporadic slowdowns are probable west of Ninth, as protesters pass the Westlake Center area.

Car commuters and delivery drivers will also feel a squeeze, especially when the group reaches Second Avenue. Only buses are allowed on Third Avenue.

Demonstrators will stop in front of the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building, where Seattle police plan to block Second to vehicles at the rally perimeter. Buses that ordinarily go south on Second may move to Third Avenue, Switzer said.

Metro will send text messages to subscribers who have signed up for alerts — which you can do here.

Community Transit has tweeted an alert to its Snohomish County customers to prepare for two bus stops on Second Avenue to be closed, and for delays approaching northbound I-5.