A collision has blocked all southbound lanes on State Route 9 at Cathcart Way in Snohomish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Here is a visual on the collision blocking ALL LANES on SR 9 southbound at Cathcart Way in #Snohomish. Emergency crews are on scene along with the Snohomish County Sheriff who is directing traffic around the incident. please use caution when passing. pic.twitter.com/aS9Vrwj5zy — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 13, 2022

The closure, caused by a two-car collision, was announced shortly after 5:30 p.m. Emergency crews are on scene along with deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who are directing traffic around the incident. Drivers should use caution when passing.

One vehicle crashed into a ditch, and the other has heavy front-end damage, according to Washington State Police Trooper Kelsey Harding. One person was injured and taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, Harding said. The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately clear.

This story will be updated.