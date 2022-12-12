A collision has blocked all southbound lanes on State Route 9 at Cathcart Way in Snohomish, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The closure, caused by a two-car collision, was announced shortly after 5:30 p.m. Emergency crews are on scene along with deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who are directing traffic around the incident. Drivers should use caution when passing.
One vehicle crashed into a ditch, and the other has heavy front-end damage, according to Washington State Police Trooper Kelsey Harding. One person was injured and taken to Providence Regional Medical Center, Harding said. The extent of the person’s injuries was not immediately clear.
This story will be updated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.