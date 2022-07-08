A collision involving four vehicles on the Ballard Bridge blocked all four lanes of traffic for part of Friday morning.

RapidRide D Line, Routes 15, 17 and 18 are all rerouted in both directions off the bridge, King County Metro said in an alert.

At 7:13 a.m., four vehicles were involved in a collision on the bridge, causing a traffic jam on its two northbound and two southbound lanes, said Sgt. Patrick Michaud with the Seattle Police Department.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, Michaud said.

By 9:15 a.m., all lanes had reopened, Michaud said.

Ballard Bridge connects opposite sides of Salmon Bay and the Lake Washington Ship Canal.

“Once that bridge goes down, it’s tough for people in that area to find their normal route out,” Michaud said. “If there’s a crash where a car goes sideways on the bridge like that and then fire blocks lanes to check on people and make sure it’s safe for everyone, it can back up real quick.”