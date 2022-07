A collision on the Ballard Bridge is blocking all northbound and southbound lanes Friday morning.

RapidRide D Line, Routes 15, 17 and 18 are all rerouted in both directions off the bridge, King County Metro said in an alert.

Collision blocking NB & SB lanes on the Ballard Bridge. Use alternate routes and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/axvDP5NPTv — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 8, 2022

Officials said to expect delays and recommended using alternate routes.