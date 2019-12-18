Share Now, the company that operates car2go, will close its car-rental services in Seattle and all of North America in February, the company announced Wednesday, citing rising operating costs among other reasons.

Existing customers will be able to use the service until Feb. 29, 2020. No new customers will be permitted to enroll past Wednesday.

The company offered short-term rentals of Mercedes-Benz cars, BMWs, Mini Coopers, and Smart cars, but struggled to stay economically viable in the “volatile state of the global mobility landscape,” according to the announcement.

The decision follows ReachNow’s closure of its car-rental and ride-hailing service in Seattle and Portland in July, and Lime’s shutdown of its app-based car-rental service in September.

Automakers BMW and Daimler combined several companies, including car2go and ReachNow, into a joint venture. It appeared that ReachNow and car2go would merge.

But Share Now had continued to operate, even after ReachNow ended its service.

In November, Share Now re-launched an app to reflect the branding changes.

The company said it had 148,309 customers in Seattle.

In announcing its departure, the company also said the “lack of necessary infrastructure to support new technology” like electric vehicle car share contributed to the decision.

ZipCar, a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, continues to run in Seattle along with Getaround, which allows people to rent out their own cars by the hour. Other traditional car-rental companies, like Enterprise and Hertz, also operate in the city.

In addition, the closure will affect operations in New York, Washington, D.C., Montreal, and Vancouver, B.C. Share Now will also cease operations in Florence, London, and Brussels as a result of a low number of users, but will continue to operate in 18 other European cities, the company said.

Share Now declined to disclose the number of employees affected by the decision.

The company encourages customers to use any remaining credits as soon as they are able to do so.