A car rear-ended a King County Metro bus on Interstate 5 in Seattle on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old male, and a 4-year-old boy riding in the car both received serious injuries and were taken to Harborview Medical Center, Trooper Rick Johnson, a State Patrol spokesman, said.

A Metro spokesman said there were no reported injuries to bus passengers or the driver, but a spokesman for the Washington State Patrol said that a few “reported minor injuries on the bus.”

Here is a pic from the scene. Passenger car driven by a 28 year old male stuck the back of the bus. Serious injuries to him and an unrestrained 4 year old boy. Both at Harborview being assessed. No ETA to clearing. pic.twitter.com/l8GdexyU6d — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 17, 2018

The crash happened on the southbound I-5 express lanes around Roanoke Street just after 9 a.m.

The I-5 express lanes were closed after the crash while the vehicles were cleared.

There were about 30 passengers on the Route 312 bus, which runs from Bothell to downtown Seattle, Metro spokesman Scott Gutierrez said. He said that another bus arrived after the crash to pick up the stranded passengers.