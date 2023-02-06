A car fire at Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue North in Seattle is blocking several lanes by the ramp onto Interstate 5, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: The car fire incident at Mercer St & Fairview Ave N is blocking all NB lanes. Three WB & EB lanes are blocked as well. Use caution and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Wb6bKBcHmE — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) February 7, 2023

All northbound lanes and three westbound and eastbound lanes are blocked due to the fire, which began shortly after 6 p.m.

Lanes are also blocked at Fairview Avenue North and Republican Street due to emergency responder activity. Drivers should use caution and expect delays.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the northbound and southbound I-5 off-ramps to Mercer Street is patially blocked due to a collision.