A car crashed into a utility pole early Wednesday at Holman Road Northwest and Mary Avenue Northwest in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood just north of Greenwood, closing the intersection.
The crash brought down stoplights that are now blocking northbound and southbound lanes, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.
Seattle police and transportation officials said to expect extended road closures and encouraged people to use alternate routes.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.