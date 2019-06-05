Politicians in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are making crucial decisions that will transform the way people in the Puget Sound region get around in the years to come.

But some transit riders won’t see those changes for at least another decade. And their patience is wearing thin.

Is it possible to speed up construction of light rail? And if so, how? That was the most-popular question asked by readers when Traffic Lab recently asked what you want to know about big transportation issues. Other readers also asked about equity in access to transit, from both a regional and socioeconomic perspective.

Traffic Lab is a Seattle Times project that digs into the region’s thorny transportation issues, spotlights promising approaches to easing gridlock, and helps readers find the best ways to get around. It is funded with the help of community sponsors Alaska Airlines, CenturyLink, Kemper Development Co., NHL Seattle, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company and Seattle Children’s hospital. Seattle Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain editorial control over Traffic Lab content.

The Seattle Times’ Traffic Lab and WeWork’s Town Hall@We series have teamed up for an event June 26 where our reporters and a panel of experts will tackle those questions, explore the history of how we got here and discuss how we can move forward.

Stick around after for some food, drink and discussion where you can meet the Traffic Lab team, other panelists, and further delve into our shared transportation future.

This event is open to the public, but space is limited, so please RSVP here.

Details

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 5:30-8 p.m.

Location: WeWork Hawk Tower

Address: 255 South King Street, 8th Floor

Directions: If you’re taking public transit, the venue is near the King Street Station, the International District Station, the First Hill Streetcar, and bus routes that stop near 4th Avenue and Jackson Street.

Email Michelle Baruchman at mbaruchman@seattletimes.com with any questions.

We hope to see you there.