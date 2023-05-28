Between Seattle’s soon-to-open remade waterfront and its prized Olympic Sculpture Park is a half-mile stretch of Alaskan Way that, in contrast to the spectacles on both ends, has gone largely untouched.

As the $750 million waterfront overhaul nears completion, the four-lane road from Pier 62 to Pier 70 threatens to become a chasm into which cycles and scooters will fall absent any clear or safe path connecting the popular Elliott Bay Trail to the north and a new two-way bike lane to the south.

“This section of Alaskan Way is really overlooked and sort of forgotten about,” said Gordon Padelford, executive director of Seattle Neighborhood Greenways. “Folks assume that it is a part of this extremely expensive redevelopment project. I think people would be surprised to learn that it’s not.”

The city of Seattle knows this and has worked for more than a year on plans for a trail to connect the two ends. The hope was for construction to begin as early as this summer to time its opening with the unveiling of the waterfront in 2025.

But that timeline appears unlikely. Landing on a design has proved tricky, thanks largely to the floating hotels that load and unload several times a week during the summer: cruise ships.

The Port of Seattle insists that any new bike path on Alaskan Way must detour around Pier 66 when cruise passengers, arriving with their rolling suitcases in caravans of tour buses, are embarking or disembarking.

The city’s initial answer was to permanently detour bikers from the west side of the street to the east near the loading area, before cutting back to the other side once clear of Bell Harbor.

That was a nonstarter for bike advocates, who said cyclists would continue riding on the west side of the street even without a marked bike path, creating unsafe conditions. The bike lane should stay on the west side of the street, they argued, to create a seamless transition from one end to the next.

The city responded, tossing its original plan and beginning talks anew with the Port.

What’s left is a surprisingly complicated problem of how to make a bike lane that primarily lives on the west side of the street, but occasionally jogs to the east when a cruise ship is in port. Ideas have been tossed around — perhaps temporary barriers could be moved with a forklift? — but nothing has been decided.

The worst-case scenario is a sequel to the “missing link” saga on the Burke- Gilman Trail in Ballard — a pitched and litigious battle between industrial groups and the city that has dragged on for decades, leaving a 1.4-mile gap in the 20-mile regional trail.

So far, the waterfront talks have been far less contentious. Both sides agree there should be a bike lane, just not how it should be built.

Port Commissioner Fred Felleman lives in Ballard where he’s had a front-row seat to the Burke-Gilman missing link fight. The acrimony is enough that he wants to do whatever is possible to avoid a repeat.

“There has to be a coexistence here,” he said.

One key goal: avoid chaos

The whole of Seattle’s new downtown waterfront — including Alaskan Way south of the aquarium, the Overlook Walk from Pike Place Market, and the sidewalks and bike lanes along Elliott Way — is funded by the city, the state, private donors and a local tax on downtown residents.

When it’s finished in two years, its “promenade” will come tantalizingly close to creating a single bike path that could take riders from Alki Beach as far as the Palouse, east of the Cascade Mountains — via the Elliott Bay Trail, to the Burke-Gilman, to the Sammamish River Trail and then to the paths along I-90.

“It is not just this mile-and-a-half stretch, it is part of a nationally recognized bike path,” said Lee Lambert, executive director of the Cascade Bicycle Club.

The Elliott Bay Trail from Magnolia to Interbay, through Myrtle Edwards Park — a ride with a stunning reveal of Seattle’s skyline as it banks south — is a popular commuter route from Magnolia and Ballard. It saw a half-million rides in 2019 (the counter malfunctioned in later years, according to a Seattle Department of Transportation spokesperson).

When that heavily used path leads into the new waterfront, Padelford believes use will be “overwhelming,” both by commuters and tourists on rental bikes and scooters, whether there’s a connecting trail there or not.

Compounding the safety concerns is this stretch of Alaskan Way will host significantly less traffic because the new Elliott Way, which opened this spring, will divert vehicles away from the waterfront. The result is perfect conditions for drag-race style driving down the straight and wide road. On a recent afternoon, an SUV slalomed at high speed past a group of three people riding rental scooters in the road.

“If we don’t build a useful and comfortable westside trail, then it’s going to be chaos,” said Padelford.

“Balancing act”‘

On days when a cruise ship is parked at Pier 66, two of the four lanes on Alaskan Way are blocked by tour buses and taxis. Forklifts crisscross the street carrying luggage to and from the ship. Passengers crowd the sidewalk.

“The way that that cruise ship terminal was constructed, a lot of the loading goes on the public street,” said Greg Spotts, SDOT director. “It’s a little bit different than how some other similar facilities are, where they bring taxi cabs and buses into a driveway off street, and then load people there. So the front porch of that terminal is the roadway and that’s where it gets to be a complicated, interesting balancing act.”

Some bike advocates pushed for converting a lane of Alaskan Way into a permanent bike passage, an idea that so far hasn’t found traction. The Port has committed to supporting a westside bike lane in theory, but only if it comes with a detour on loading and unloading days. Ninety-four sailings are scheduled to leave Pier 66 this year.

Felleman said having bikes cruise through those crowds on the west side of the street would be bad for passengers and cyclists. The east side, meanwhile, is well-suited for a bike lane because of old trolley tracks no longer in use.

How to oscillate between the two is unclear. Bike advocates like Lambert and Padelford want it to be a protected lane, meaning it’s either at-grade with the sidewalk or there are permanent barriers protecting riders from traffic.

But Felleman said the Port is hesitant to make any permanent changes until traffic patterns on Alaskan Way become more clear now that Elliott Way has opened to cars.

“We don’t really have a good baseline from which to work,” he said. “We don’t want to be pouring concrete or making permanent barriers because it wouldn’t be well-informed.”

Spotts, of SDOT, said he’s feeling hopeful they can come up with a workable design within the next one to two months. Felleman said the likely short-term plan is to have a temporary lane in place by next cruise season before turning toward something more permanent.

“I don’t think for a minute this is a simple cakewalk,” he said.

Padelford would like to see even more urgency.

“As the rest of the waterfront is finished, this will become an immediate front-page issue of, ‘How did we forget this part of Seattle’s downtown waterfront?'” he said.