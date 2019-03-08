Though only a handful of routes are affected, the change will shift 830 bus trips each weekday to already crowded surface streets.

Later this month, seven bus routes that currently make underground stops through downtown will emerge onto surface streets, further congesting an already crowded area.

Though only a handful of routes are affected, the change will shift 830 bus trips each weekday to surface streets, starting March 23. Removing buses from the tunnel will make way for the expansion of the Washington State Convention Center and, eventually, more light-rail trains.

Whether you bus, walk, drive or take light rail through downtown, you’re likely to notice things are different.

