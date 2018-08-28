Commuters will learn soon whether a three-block-long bus lane helps the often-late Route 8 bus reach Capitol Hill, or just gets clogged by merging cars.

A bus-only lane opened Tuesday morning on Denny Way, in an attempt by the city to pry loose the chronically late Route 8 from gridlock.

The special markings extend three blocks, from Minor Avenue to Stewart Street, to the left of a chronic car lineup that’s crawling toward Interstate 5.

But that leaves only one through lane flowing west toward Seattle Center. The city’s own picture Tuesday morning showed congestion downhill, where two lanes of cars sat on the I-5 overpass.

The red lane provides buses an easy path to pick up passengers at a curb triangle facing Stewart, whose lone palm tree and plastic pyramids greet travelers entering the central city.

A disadvantage is the likelihood that car drivers will clog the red lane until they find a gap in the competitive far-right lane — as occurs on Howell Street a couple blocks away.

Drivers leaving South Lake Union should be alert for white stripes and signs instructing them to choose either the left eastbound lane of Denny, which goes straight-only toward Capitol Hill, or nose into the right lane marked right-turn only, for drivers joining I-5 at Yale Street.

Tuesday’s changes fall short of the Seattle Department of Transportation’s original plan near Fairview, that would save 1 to 2 minutes per bus trip. The area still lacks a special signal to help Route 8 cross Fairview before other traffic, and the bus lane is one block shorter. In addition, a pedestrian-activated stoplight to cross Denny at Minor Avenue isn’t being installed.

Pressures between South Lake Union and I-5 will only increase, as three apartment buildings with 1,500 units are constructed next to Denny.

King County Metro Transit’s Route 8 to Capitol Hill serves 10,000 riders per day, and the red lane is only one among several street changes between Seattle Center and Kaiser Permanente’s Capitol Hill campus. These include new bus shelters, removal of curbside parking and bans on some left turns.

The Denny re-stripe was announced and then postponed a year ago, due to miscommunication between transportation staff and utility staff. An electrical substation to power the growing South Lake Union neighborhood is still under construction, affecting users on Denny.

As crews finish the substation, and tower construction intensifies across the street, people walking will continue to find sidewalks blocked.