The fire was extinguished shortly before 3 p.m., but is expected to cause significant traffic delays into the evening.

A charter bus carrying Stanford University’s track team caught fire on Interstate 5 early Friday afternoon. The incident closed all northbound lanes at South Spokane Street for nearly an hour and is expected to slow down the evening commute.

There were no reported injuries and all occupants of the charter bus were accounted for, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said in an email. The fire, which started shortly after 2 p.m., was extinguished around 2:50 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The left two lanes, including the HOV lane, were open around 3:30 p.m. At that time, there was a four-mile backup on northbound I-5. Traffic was snarled going south as well, with the commute from Northgate to the West Seattle Bridge taking more than an hour and 15 minutes, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Drivers should delay their routes or use alternatives, such as Fourth Avenue, First Avenue or East Marginal Way, Seattle Department of Transportation advised. Airport Way South, which was originally closed for fire response, also reopened.

Bus routes going into and out of Seattle from the south will likely be delayed, according to Sound Transit. Buses were delayed about half an hour around 3 p.m.

Stanford’s track team was on its way to a meet at the University of Washington when the bus caught fire, team spokesman David Kiefer said.