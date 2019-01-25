A charter bus caught fire just after 2 p.m. Friday on northbound I-5 at South Spokane Street. No injuries were reported and all occupants of the bus are accounted for. The fire was extinguished by 2:50 p.m., but the response is expected to cause significant traffic delays into the evening.

All but one lane of northbound Interstate 5 at South Spokane Street were blocked Friday afternoon due to a bus fire, which is expected to cause significant traffic into the evening.

There were no reported injuries and all occupants of the charter bus were accounted for, Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman Kristin Tinsley said in an email. The fire, which started shortly after 2 p.m., was extinguished around 2:50 p.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The incident near the West Seattle Bridge initially blocked all the northbound lanes. The HOV lane reopened around 2:40 p.m., according to Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Around that time, there was a four-mile backup, which transportation officials expected to get longer.

Drivers should delay their routes or use alternatives, such as Fourth Avenue, First Avenue or East Marginal Way, SDOT advises. Bus routes going into and out of Seattle from the south will likely be delayed, according to Sound Transit.

Airport Way also was closed for fire responders, according to SDOT.

Traffic was being diverted to the Columbian Way and West Seattle off-ramp, according to the state Department of Transportation.