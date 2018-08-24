Traffic was snarled after a brush fire on Interstate 5 south of Seattle closed two northbound lanes.

A brush fire on Interstate 5 near the Boeing Access Road south of Seattle closed two northbound lanes during the Friday morning commute, snarling traffic and causing backups that stretched more than three miles, according to officials.

The fire, which started before 5:30 a.m., was extinguished within two hours, but traffic remained impacted south of the Albro Place exit. The Washington State Department of Transportation urged commuters to find alternate routes into Seattle.

“Continue to use alternate routes to avoid big delays. Plan for extra time on your morning commute if you’re headed north into south Seattle,” WSDOT said.

Officials said fire crews were on scene working to put out hot spots around 7:30 a.m. and that two structures had been damaged by the blaze. There are no reports of injuries.